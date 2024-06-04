Crime and Courts

Sean Kingston, accused of $1M in fraud, bonds out of Broward County jail

Kingston, 34, was arrested in California in May on fraud charges and waived extradition to Florida. He was booked into the Broward jail on Sunday

By NBC6 and The Associated Press

Rapper and singer Sean Kingston bonded out of jail on Tuesday night, days after he was booked for allegedly committing more than a million dollars worth of fraud alongside his mother.

NBC6's cameras were outside the Broward County jail when the 34-year-old — with a white cloth covering his head — was swiftly escorted to a vehicle and did not respond to reporters' questions.

Kingston was booked into jail on Sunday, according to jail records. He was arrested May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing. Last week, he waived his right to fight extradition in a California court and agreed to be turned over to authorities in Florida.

Kingston's mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kingston and Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The warrants allege they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

Broward County Sheriff's Office
Singer Sean Kingston was bookedin to Broward County jail on Monday on $1 million fraud charges.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie."

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and his mother, previously said they looked forward to addressing the charges in a Florida court and “are confident of a successful resolution.”

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

BSO
Janice Turner

