‘Search and Rescue' Investigation Reported Outside Hialeah Gardens Apartments

Police were searching the area near an apartment complex in Hialeah Gardens early Saturday morning, reportedly in a rescue mission.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 100 block of Royal Palm Road, with Miami-Dade Police assisting by helicopter and K-9 crews on the ground.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Officials have not confirmed reports that they are searching for a missing two-year-old child at this time or if they are in fact searching for any missing person.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air or online for updates