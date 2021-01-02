Miami-Dade

‘Search and Rescue' Investigation Reported Outside Hialeah Gardens Apartments

Officers arrived at the scene near the 100 block of Royal Palm road, with Miami-Dade Police assisting by helicopter and K-9 crews on the ground

WTVJ-TV

Police were searching the area near an apartment complex in Hialeah Gardens early Saturday morning, reportedly in a rescue mission.

Officials have not confirmed reports that they are searching for a missing two-year-old child at this time or if they are in fact searching for any missing person.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadePOLICEhialeah gardens
