Search continues for 2021 kidnapping victim after Miami pair arrested: Police

Police are continuing their search for a second victim of a 2021 abduction, extortion and attempted murder case in Miami that led to a man being bound with chains and forced to make an admission of infidelity.

As their investigation continues, detectives are seeking the public's help in finding 28-year-old Gerson Monfort, who has been missing since Dec. 31, 2021.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Marie Jocelyne Dorsainvil, 52, and Occius Dorsainvil, 56, were arrested in connection with the Dec. 28, 2021 incident, Miami Police officials said.

They both face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, extortion, and attempted murder.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police were able to identify Monfort after finding a picture of him on Occius' cellphone.

Following their arrests, the Dorsainvil's claim they released Mr. Monfort in good condition.

According to police, Marie Jocelyne had contacted a previous victim and asked for a ride to her apartment, which the victim agreed to do.

Miami-Dade Corrections Occius Dorsainvil and Marie Jocelyne Dorsainvil

When they arrived at the apartment, she convinced the victim to come upstairs, where the victim was tied up at gunpoint by Marie Jocelyne Dorsainvil and Occius Dorsainvil, police said.

The victim was held against his will for three days as the suspects tortured him and demanded cash and his car title while making several threats to shoot him, police said.

He was also ordered to rehearse and record a statement in which he admitted to cheating with the suspect’s wife. The pair also allegedly told the victim if he went to the bathroom, they would make him eat it. If he didn’t, they threatened to shoot him.

On Dec. 30, the victim agreed to sign his vehicle title over in exchange for his freedom. The victim was coerced to drink a bottle of contents he believed to be a mixture of an alcoholic beverage and bleach.

About 20 minutes later, the victim opened his eyes and the suspects were nowhere to be found, so he took the opportunity to run for help.

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded and the man was brought to the University of Miami Hospital, where he underwent treatment.

Police believe that Monfort isn't the only victim involved in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-603-6370.