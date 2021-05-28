Florida

Search Continues for Cuban Boaters Near Florida Keys After 2 Dead, 10 Missing

The survivors reported that they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, on Sunday and capsized Wednesday evening, the Coast Guard said

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing their search Friday for a group of Cuban boaters whose vessel overturned near the Florida Keys, leaving two people dead and 10 others missing.

Officials said they searched by air and water throughout the night and would continue to search throughout the day Friday with the assistance of the U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Customs and Border Protection.

The Coast Guard responded to a location about 18 miles southwest of Key West around 1 p.m. Thursday after crews on routine patrol spotted multiple people in the water, according to the agency. Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats searched the area for the missing passengers, Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

The survivors reported that they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, on Sunday and capsized Wednesday evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The survivors were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel to receive food, water and medical attention, according to officials.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what type of boat the people had been traveling in.

NBC 6 and AP

