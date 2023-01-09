Search Continues for Man Who Went Missing While Spearfishing Near Miami

Authorities were still searching Monday for a spearfisher who went missing near Miami over the weekend.

Roberto Salgado, 60, went missing from his boat around 5 p.m. Saturday at Caesar's Creek near Elliot Key, authorities said.

🚨 #MISSING: Roberto Salgado, 60 years old, was last seen at Caesar’s Creek near Elliot Key. The missing adult may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/Hm4DrweVV0 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 9, 2023

He had been spearfishing and didn't re-emerge from the water.

Miami-Dade Police, The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were still searching for Salgado.

#BREAKING @USCG Sector #Miami and partner agencies are searching for a missing diver last seen in the vicinity of #ElliotKey

The 50-year-old man was last seen spearfishing wearing a green camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information please call Sector Miami at 305-535-4472 #SAR pic.twitter.com/Y3zLrwyyBx — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 8, 2023

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300.