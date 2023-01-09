Miami-Dade County

Search Continues for Man Who Went Missing While Spearfishing Near Miami

Roberto Salgado, 60, went missing from his boat around 5 p.m. Saturday at Caesar's Creek near Elliot Key, authorities said

By Brian Hamacher

Miami-Dade Police

Authorities were still searching Monday for a spearfisher who went missing near Miami over the weekend.

Roberto Salgado, 60, went missing from his boat around 5 p.m. Saturday at Caesar's Creek near Elliot Key, authorities said.

He had been spearfishing and didn't re-emerge from the water.

Miami-Dade Police, The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were still searching for Salgado.

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
