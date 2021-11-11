Search Continues for Miami Boater Who Vanished Near Pelican Harbor Marina

The massive search for a Miami boater who disappeared near Pelican Harbor Marina continued for a second full day Thursday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they were still searching by air and water for 36-year-old Reynier Moreno, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the marina.

Family members said Moreno is the owner of Hellkats Power Boats, a performance boat building company in Miami.

Jeanet Pedrero, Moreno's wife, said he had been out alone in Biscayne Bay, testing a 32-foot boat that someone had purchased, but he never returned. The boat was later found damaged and with no one on board, Pedrero said.

Pedrero released photos and video of the damaged boat, after it was brought to Pelican Harbor Marina.

Jeanet Pedrero

A large number of family members have joined the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the search for Moreno.

“So many people knew who he is, knows that he’s a good guy, should have been out there helping us look for him. We’ve been out here all day!" friend Marcos Suarez said.