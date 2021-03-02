Search Continues for Miami Suspect Who Escaped Custody After Rough Arrest

A day after a Miami suspect whose rough arrest video went viral escaped police custody, authorities continued their search for him.

Leskeil Richards, 25, escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday while he was being treated following his arrest, police said.

"He had freed himself and he started running, the officer tried to catch up and he was already long gone," Miami Police's Kenia Fallat said.

Richards was arrested Sunday after he was a passenger in a car that was stopped for speeding in Liberty City, police said.

Broward County court records showed Richards had violated probation for robbery and battery in August by allegedly removing his ankle monitor, and a warrant was issued.

According to an arrest report, officers said they asked Richards to get out of the car, and Richards tensed up and resisted then grabbed an officer by the wrist to stop them from handcuffing him.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police said multiple officers gave verbal commands for Richards to comply and he did not.

Cellphone footage taken by a witness appeared to show officers punching Richards, who was on his knees as officers tried to place him under arrest. The video does not show what happened prior to the arrest.

"He can't breathe, he said he can't breathe," the woman with the phone said as she broadcast the arrest live on Facebook.

NBC 6's Julie Leonardi has the latest on the ongoing search for a suspect that escaped police custody in Miami.

Richards is accused of resisting arrest and faces multiple charges, including battery of an officer and resisting an officer.

The Miami Police Department said Monday that they're looking into the incident and whether officers used excessive force.

Police have alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies and hospitals, since Richards may be injured and is still considered dangerous, officials said.

"If you’re harboring him, that is a crime, and if you do see him we're asking for you to call 911, he is a felon, considered to be dangerous, he has an extensive criminal violent past," Fallat said.