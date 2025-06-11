Davie

Search continues for missing Davie man who vanished earlier this month

Hunter Raymond Gutierrez, 30, was last seen around midnight on June 1.

Police and family members are still searching for a missing Davie man who vanished earlier this month

Gutierrez apparently walked away from his home near the 13800 block of Southwest 39th Street in the Imagination Farms neighborhood, and hasn't been seen since.

Davie Police said Gutierrez left all his belongings at the home, including his wallet and cellphone.

Police added he has a history of mental health issues.

The disappearance set off a massive effort to find Gutierrez in Davie and neighboring cities including Plantation and Weston.

Family members and concerned residents have also circulated flyers with information about Gutierrez on social media but so far, he hasn't been found.

Gutierrez is described as 5-foot-11 and around 180 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Hunter Gutierrez missing flyers
Hunter Gutierrez missing flyers

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8096.

