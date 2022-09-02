Search For 1 Missing After Migrant Boat Carrying 25 Capsizes Near Islamorada

The U.S. Coast Guard, partners and good Samaritan crews responded after a migrant vessel capsized near Islamorada, leaving people in the water.

USCG received a call at 9 a.m. regarding the illegal migrant venture that happened off the coast of Overseas Highway, near a restaurant called Bud N' Mary's Marina.

After the rescue, 20 migrants were placed in USCG custody, four reportedly made landfall, and one is reported missing, according to USCG.

The search continues for the missing migrant.

USCG is the lead agency, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection is assisting.

