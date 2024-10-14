Police search for hit-and-run driver accused of killing 2 people in Hialeah

Police in Hialeah are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that killed two people, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of 8th Avenue and 47th Street Sunday night.

Authorities said a dark colored SUV was driving south on 8th Avenue, when the driver hit and killed two people who were trying to cross the street and drove off.

A neighbor told NBC6 speeding is a big issue in the area.

"Right here, on 47th, they drive crazy through here," the neighbor told NBC6. "That's not a place to cross the street."

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.