Search for Missing Miami-Dade Baby Continues as Funeral Held for Family

The search for a missing Miami-Dade newborn continued Wednesday as family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the baby's murdered mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Family members of little Andrew Caballeiro made the trip from Cuba to southwest Miami-Dade to attend Wednesday's funeral for three generations of his family. His mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, were found shot to death last week at a home in Redland.
"She didn't deserve to die this way, she was a beautiful person with everyone," a friend of Arlety Garcia Valdes told NBC 6 in Spanish Wednesday.
Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.
Earlier in the day, an Amber Alert had been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro, after a family member discovered the three women dead. The baby still has not been found.
On Tuesday, a team of investigators that included Miami-Dade Police searched a canal that runs along a road connecting Tamiami Trail with Interstate 75 north of Everglades City. A dive team reportedly went back out Wednesday but found nothing.
A private investigator hired by the family said they are still tracing the possible route Caballeiro took to Pasco County from South Florida. Miami-Dade Police are leading the official investigation.
"This case remains active and ongoing. Investigators continue to follow all leads and are working diligently with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies," police said in a statement Wednesday. "They urge anyone with information that leads to the whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro to contact 9-1-1."