Search for Missing Miami-Dade Baby Continues as Funeral Held for Family

The search for a missing Miami-Dade newborn continued Wednesday as family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the baby's murdered mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Family members of little Andrew Caballeiro made the trip from Cuba to southwest Miami-Dade to attend Wednesday's funeral for three generations of his family. His mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, were found shot to death last week at a home in Redland.

"She didn't deserve to die this way, she was a beautiful person with everyone," a friend of Arlety Garcia Valdes told NBC 6 in Spanish Wednesday.

Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

Earlier in the day, an Amber Alert had been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro, after a family member discovered the three women dead. The baby still has not been found.

On Tuesday, a team of investigators that included Miami-Dade Police searched a canal that runs along a road connecting Tamiami Trail with Interstate 75 north of Everglades City. A dive team reportedly went back out Wednesday but found nothing.

A private investigator hired by the family said they are still tracing the possible route Caballeiro took to Pasco County from South Florida. Miami-Dade Police are leading the official investigation.

🚨 Help us find baby Andrew Caballeiro. Anyone with information on his whereabouts and/or information on the triple homicide is requested to IMMEDIATELY call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305

at (305) 471-8477. #FindBabyAndrew pic.twitter.com/yGDvFBd2ST — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 5, 2020

"This case remains active and ongoing. Investigators continue to follow all leads and are working diligently with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies," police said in a statement Wednesday. "They urge anyone with information that leads to the whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro to contact 9-1-1."