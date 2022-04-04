One Pembroke Pines Brother Found, Police Searching for Other

One of two Pembroke Pines brothers who went missing over the weekend has been found, and police are still looking for the other.

Pembroke Pines Police said 12-year-old Jonah Gattorno and 14-year-old Nicholas Gattorno left their home around 11 p.m. Saturday on blue bicycles with fishing poles and fishing gear. Police said the two may have planned on traveling to Key West.

Hollywood Police found one of the boys safe, while the other swam across a canal to avoid officers. There is still an active search going on for him.

Police didn't say which brother they had located.

UPDATE: One of the brothers was safely located by @HollywoodFLPD. The other brother swam across a canal to avoid police; officers are currently searching for him.



If you are in the Hollywood area and see a wet teenager matching the below description, please contact 954-436-HELP. https://t.co/anqTsHwtas — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 4, 2022

The brothers were spotted in Dania Beach earlier Monday. They were seen wearing dark-colored long sleeve shirts and are traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or 954-764 HELP.