Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago.

This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who knows something about his missing daughter speaks up and gets her home.

Her father, Enrique Gonzalez says he is tired of waiting for answers from the police, so he decided to take action.

"That’s what I need. I need the people to share it and keep the word spreading," Gonzalez said.

Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in September of 2021.

More than two thousand flyers are being put on door handles throughout South Florida.

“There’s a lot of people that I’m talking to that are not aware of this story, so we’re just trying to bring awareness to the community. My concern is that she’s in harm, she’s with somebody that could be mistreating her," the father of five said.

Victoria’s sister, Jesenia, remembers the moment she realized her little sister had gone missing.

“My heart broke. There are days I still feel like it’s not real," she said.

Detective Tiffany Roy with Miramar Police said they’ve had a few leads, but so far no luck.

“We are worried about her safety and her whereabouts," she said.

If you know anything that can help this family call the Miramar Police, (954) 602-4000.