missing teen

Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

South Florida father hopes to find his 14-year-old daughter who has been missing for 10 months.

By Victor Jorges

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Miramar handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago.

This is the second weekend in a row that Victoria’s father spends passing out flyers and he’s hoping someone who knows something about his missing daughter speaks up and gets her home.

Her father, Enrique Gonzalez says he is tired of waiting for answers from the police, so he decided to take action.

"That’s what I need. I need the people to share it and keep the word spreading," Gonzalez said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in September of 2021. 

More than two thousand flyers are being put on door handles throughout South Florida.

“There’s a lot of people that I’m talking to that are not aware of this story, so we’re just trying to bring awareness to the community. My concern is that she’s in harm, she’s with somebody that could be mistreating her," the father of five said.

Local

Miramar Jul 29

City of Miramar Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Jamaica's Independence

Coast Guard 4 hours ago

Coast Guard: 2 Dead, 5 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes

Victoria’s sister, Jesenia, remembers the moment she realized her little sister had gone missing.

“My heart broke. There are days I still feel like it’s not real," she said.

Detective Tiffany Roy with Miramar Police said they’ve had a few leads, but so far no luck.

“We are worried about her safety and her whereabouts," she said.

If you know anything that can help this family call the Miramar Police, (954) 602-4000.

This article tagged under:

missing teenMiramarHallandale BeachMissing personmissing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us