Search for shooter after 19-year-old killed at Coconut Creek condo complex

Police continued their search for a shooter after a 19-year-old was gunned down at a Coconut Creek condo complex.

Bryce McFadden was shot and killed at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Coco Parc condominium, police said. Residents had to shelter in place for hours as officers searched for the shooter.

"He was that student that everyone gathered around," said Delvin King, the principal of Youth Under Construction.

The principal and students say it was a somber day on campus after one of their graduates was murdered.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"It was very devastating, for someone who hasn't lived a long life to be taken so early," said student Christian Brooks.

King says a few months ago another student from the school was also killed. He provided a photo of McFadden with the other student who lost his life to gun violence.

"We are doing a lot of work inside the classroom, but now we are trying to go outside of the classroom to fix some of these community issues," King said.

Detectives have not released additional info on the shooting but say it was not random.

"To the shooter or whoever may be involved, we just want justice. And it shouldn't have taken place in the first place." Brooks said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.