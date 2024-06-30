Search for shooter after mother of 4 killed in Homestead

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman in Homestead earlier this week.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old mother Eulalia Gonzalez.

Loved ones said Gonzalez was killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday, in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

According to a GoFundMe page, created by her family, Gonzalez leaves behind four children -- the youngest, just a month old.