Florida

Search for Survivors Underway After 2 Small Planes Collide in Florida

The incident happened at Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, not far from Winter Haven Regional Airport

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A search for survivors was underway after two small planes collided and crashed in central Florida Tuesday.

The incident happened at Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, not far from Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Winter Haven Police officials said they responded to the scene along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and fire rescue crews.

The area was being searched by boat and by air.

No other information was immediately known.

