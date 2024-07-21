Search for 14-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

Sarah Capo, 14, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the 700 block of Northwest 38th Terrace, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Loved ones tell NBC6 that Capo lives in Deerfield Beach with her mother and stepfather and goes to school in Boca Raton. Her biological father drove down from Orlando to help in the search.

Capo reportedly left without a phone or a bag after an argument with her mother, loved ones said. She also hasn't used her bank accounts nor social media, and does not have a history of running away from home.

Flyers were placed around Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton this weekend.

Two neighbors reportedly told her family that they saw Capo flag down a car to try and make a phone call, but when the car stopped, it appeared she got scared and started to run away from the car. Police have not confirmed these details.

Capo is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The Broward Sheriff's Office is lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).