Search for wanted narcotics trafficker in South Florida: FBI

The FBI is searching for a man accused of narcotics trafficking in South Florida and is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Rodolfo Mantilla is wanted for allegedly importing bulk quantities of cocaine into the United States , specifically South Florida, then providing the cocaine to distributors in exchange for cash, according to the FBI.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Mantilla in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on April 11 after he was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of a controlled substance, the FBI stated.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Mantilla also has ties to both the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas and should be considered an escape risk, FBI officials noted.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online or go to your nearest FBI office, American Embassy, or Consulate.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Mantilla.