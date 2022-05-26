Broward County

Search Underway After Suspect Flees from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood Thursday.

Hollywood Police said they were assisting U.S. Marshals in setting up a perimeter in the area of 52nd Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Nearby schools were put on code yellow as a precaution.

Officials haven't identified the suspect or given any other information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywoodUS Marshals
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us