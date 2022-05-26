Search Underway After Suspect Flees from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood Thursday.

Hollywood Police said they were assisting U.S. Marshals in setting up a perimeter in the area of 52nd Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Nearby schools were put on code yellow as a precaution.

Officials haven't identified the suspect or given any other information.

