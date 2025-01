Police are searching for two individuals, accused of stealing a work van in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the area of 19th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, witnesses said the two alleged thieves were riding an electric scooter and fled the scene with the van.

The van, police said, had "Carter Boy Decor" decals.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with any information on the theft is urged to contact police.