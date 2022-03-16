Search Underway for Guest Who Jumped Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship

A search is underway for a guest who jumped overboard Wednesday night from the Carnival Horizon ship, cruise line officials said.

The guest jumped from deck 11 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a Carnival spokesperson, and the ship's command immediately began a search and rescue operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified, and the cruise line is providing support to the guest's wife.

The Carnival Horizon departed Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, two hours before at around 5 p.m ET.

The six-day cruise departed Miami this past Sunday and is expected to return Saturday.

Further information was not available.

