An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines Monday afternoon after several juveniles allegedly assaulted a person and fled the scene, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers are searching near Northwest 78th Terrace and Third Street for five to six subjects involved in the alleged assault.

The condition of the victim who was attacked is unknown.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.