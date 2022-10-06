Seasonable Weather Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida is in store for some comfortable and seasonable weather to end the work week before an increased chance of wet weather makes a return.

We are tracking some fantastic weather over the next couple of days with seasonable numbers along with low humidity. The only issue will be King Tide flooding close to the coast. Look for high tide this morning and again this evening.

Peak flooding will come around October 9 and 10.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Otherwise, look for morning temperatures to remain in the low to mid-70s with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are coming in around 10 percent over the next couple of days and then peaking around 40-50 percent later this weekend.