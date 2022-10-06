first alert weather

Seasonable Weather Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

Rain chances are coming in around 10 percent over the next couple of days and then peaking around 40-50 percent later this weekend

South Florida is in store for some comfortable and seasonable weather to end the work week before an increased chance of wet weather makes a return.

We are tracking some fantastic weather over the next couple of days with seasonable numbers along with low humidity. The only issue will be King Tide flooding close to the coast. Look for high tide this morning and again this evening.

Peak flooding will come around October 9 and 10.

Otherwise, look for morning temperatures to remain in the low to mid-70s with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are coming in around 10 percent over the next couple of days and then peaking around 40-50 percent later this weekend. 

