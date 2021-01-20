Seasonable Wednesday in South Florida Before Warmer Weather Arrives

The middle of the work week will truly feel like January in South Florida - but that won't last for long with warmer temperatures making their way to town by the weekend.

We are locked into a beautiful pattern with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

This is spot on average for this time of the year and you can ;look for mostly sunny skies too.

We will notice a slow warming trend with lows in the low to mid-60s and highs approaching 80 degrees late this week and weekend.

Rain chances remain low outside of a spotty shower on Sunday.