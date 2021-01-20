first alert weather

Seasonable Wednesday in South Florida Before Warmer Weather Arrives

Rain chances remain low outside of a spotty shower on Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

The middle of the work week will truly feel like January in South Florida - but that won't last for long with warmer temperatures making their way to town by the weekend.

We are locked into a beautiful pattern with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

Local

News You Should Know 24 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Inauguration Day Arrives, Publix Vaccine Locations Make Way to South Florida

COVID-19 Jan 13

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

This is spot on average for this time of the year and you can ;look for mostly sunny skies too. 

We will notice a slow warming trend with lows in the low to mid-60s and highs approaching 80 degrees late this week and weekend.

Rain chances remain low outside of a spotty shower on Sunday.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us