Seasonal UPS Employee Arrested for Hiding Packages, Stealing Them: Police

The 18-year-old seasonal employee was caught on surveillance camera retrieving the packages from the dumpsters and driving away, according to an arrest report.

By Selima Hussain

A seasonal UPS employee was arrested Wednesday in South Florida after he was caught hiding multiple packages behind dumpsters and then stealing them, according to an arrest report.

The string of alleged robberies began Dec. 2, when Emmanuel Lamont Reggin, 18, assisted a UPS driver with unloading 5,500 packages at a Nektova in Miami. Reggin allegedly grabbed a box containing two Kindles and hid it under a dumpster outside the business, located at 512 NE 190th Terrace.

Reggin then took two other boxes – one containing an iPad 7, the other a Surface Pro – and hid them by an adjacent dumpster. The merchandise was worth more than $1,700, according to the arrest report.

Surveillance video later caught Reggin returning to the business driving a silver Nissan Altima. Reggin was seen retrieving all three packages, placing them in his car and driving away.

The next day, Reggin helped another UPS driver unload 2,500 packages at the same Nektova, the report said. Again, Reggin allegedly took several packages and placed them by dumpsters located near the business. The boxes contained two Play Station 4’s and an HP laptop computer, worth more than $1,000 in total.

Later that day, the manager of the Nektova received a tip that there was a package underneath one of the dumpsters. The package was retrieved and surveillance video was reviewed, revealing the previous day’s robbery, the arrest report said.

The manager contacted authorities and Reggin was stopped several blocks away during a traffic stop. Officers uncovered two Kindles in the trunk of his vehicle. The iPad 7 and Surface Pro were later found at Reggin’s place of residence.

Reggin was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is facing one count of third-degree grand theft.

