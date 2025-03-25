SeaWorld Orlando fined after trainer hurt by killer whale during exercise

SeaWorld Orlando is facing a fine from the federal government after one of its trainers was injured by an orca whale during a training exercise, according to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).

The incident happened in September 2024, when "an employee at SeaWorld’s Orlando theme park was injured during a training exercise with a killer whale," a news release reads. The exact circumstances of the injury were not disclosed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found that the trainer was not properly protected from hazards while working with the whale," the release continues.

Now, OSHA is proposing a fine of $16,550 because SeaWorld allowed "employees to work in close contact with the whale, exposing them to the potential for bites, struck-by, and drowning hazards."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

SeaWorld announced in 2016 that it would no longer breed the animals known as the ocean's top predator, but it still has orcas in its care. In 2020, the company replaced its signature killer-whale attraction "One Ocean" show with "Orca Encounter," which was meant to focus on conservation and the whales' role in the ecosystem.