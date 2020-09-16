SeaWorld Orlando Lays Off Nearly 2K Employees Previously Furloughed: Report

SeaWorld Orlando has reportedly laid off just under 2,000 workers who had been previously furloughed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the company made the move due to “the sudden and unforeseeable economic impacts” that came with the pandemic.

“SeaWorld has determined that it must transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furloughed status to a permanent layoff,” the company said in a statement.

Layoffs will be spread across several parks, including Aquatica and Discovery Cove, and range from every position including food service and senior trainers.

SeaWorld Orlando closed shortly after the start of the pandemic and reopened in phases starting in June.