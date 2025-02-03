‘Second Amendment Summer' tax holiday on guns and ammo in DeSantis' proposed budget

A new sales-tax "holiday" on guns and ammunition is one of several included in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new proposed state budget.

DeSantis unveiled his proposed $115.6 billion budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year during a news conference in Tallahassee on Monday.

The budget includes a number of temporary tax savings, or "holidays," that the governor's office says will provide around $296 million in temporary tax savings.

Many of the tax holidays are returning after they were included in previous budgets.

But among the new ones is the "Second Amendment Summer" sales-tax holiday, which would run between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

The measure would temporarily remove sales taxes on ammunition, firearms and related items and would save shoppers an estimated $8 million, according to the governor’s office.

"We are unveiling the 'Second Amendment Summer' tax holiday, so from Memorial Day to the Fourth of July, you can get your ammunition, your firearms, and your accoutrements tax free in the state of Florida," DeSantis said Monday.

Another new savings measure in the budget is a "Marine Fuel" tax holiday. That two-month holiday would provide a 29.5 cents per gallon reduction of the motor fuel taxes levied on commonly used boat fuels, saving boaters $27 million, the governor's office said.

Among the measures returning would be the 14-day "Back-to-School" sales tax holiday that exempts certain school supplies, clothing, computers and other items ahead of the start of the school year.

A pair of "Disaster Preparedness" sales tax holidays are also included, which apply to certain supplies at the start and height of hurricane season.

Also returning would be a 7-day "Tool Time" sales tax holiday on certain power tools and equipment used by skilled trade workers.

A "Freedom Month" sales tax holiday would also return in July, which includes boating, fishing and camping supplies like pool toys, tents, and even kayaks. Outdoor supplies such as grills and bicycles will also be tax-free.