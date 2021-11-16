Second Arrest Made in Aventura Mall Shooting Which Left 5 People Injured

Police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting at Aventura Mall earlier this year which left five people injured.

Officers arrested Norman Lee Pickens and took him into custody Monday night on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, his arrest affidavit said.

A witness who was with Pickens at the time of the shooting identified him to police as the gunman who was captured on surveillance video inside the mall, according to his arrest affidavit.

Pickens is the second person to be arrested for the May 8th shooting. Police arrested 18-year-old Chrisey Irwim Pressley in June on one charge of illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

The Aventura Mall shooting in May left three people wounded by gunfire and two others injured in the resulting melee as shoppers ran for cover and fled the mall.

Aventura Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups that quickly escalated into gunfire and led to the mall's evacuation.

Chaos and confusion erupted inside Aventura Mall when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon, injuring three people. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

According to his arrest affidavit, surveillance video shows Pickens "deliberately raising his firearm and begins to shoot at the victims inside a crowded mall with multiple bystanders around." He and the group he arrived at the mall with are then seen fleeing on foot in different directions.

Pickens is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has a bond set for $900,000.