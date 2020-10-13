Second Phase of Staggered Broward Student Return to Campus Starts Tuesday

The staggered return of students to Broward County schools continues Tuesday with five more grade levels making their first in-class appearance during the pandemic.

Third through sixth grades, as well as ninth grade students, will return to campus as the second set to return since Pre-K through second grade and ESE students returned last Friday.

Thursday will be the first day for students in grades seventh and eighth along with 10th through 12th grades.

About 12,500 students made up the first wave of students to return to the schoolhouse last week for the first time since schools closed across the county and Florida last March.

“It’s been a great day, a great feeling," Superintendent Robert Runcie said at a news conference Friday afternoon. "I think everyone was extremely happy to see students coming back into our classrooms."

Students found plenty of room for social distancing in classrooms because only about 20 to 25% have selected the physical learning option.

“As you know, African Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID, so a lot of our parents are playing it safe,” explained school board member Dr. Rosalind Osgood. “They love the e-learning, they’ve become accustomed to it.”

Runcie said his biggest challenge is accommodating teachers who can’t be in the classrooms because of underlying health conditions.

“Obviously we can’t run schools and keep them open if we don’t have teachers in the classroom, so we got to balance that with being sensitive and recognize there are some individuals with serious conditions and we need to figure out how to accommodate that,” Runcie said.

Now that schools are opening, Runcie says it’s crucial to keep them open, which means the community must keep dosing everything possible to continue lowering the COVID-19 positivity rates, and parents need to make sure they don’t sent kids to school if they’re sick.

“We have over 5,000 homeless students in Broward County, with housing insecurity, we have other students in some challenging situations," Runcie said. "They need to be in our schools, that’s the best place for them to be."

Runcie added there were no major glitches the first day, except that six schools won’t reopen for another couple of weeks because of construction projects that are not yet finished.

Runcie said workers testing positive for coronavirus and the pandemic making building supplies unavailable have caused the delays.