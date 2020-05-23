Second South Florida Flyover Honors Local Healthcare Workers and Gold Star Families

All eyes were looking to the sky Saturday afternoon for the flyover of military aircrafts honoring the health care workers battling COVID-19, and the families whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the fighter jets from the Air Force Reserve Makos squadron in Homestead stopped their normal missions to make the tribute.

The Air Force Reserve F16 pilots, based in Homestead, have spent time in combat tours times zones away and are always honing their skills. But, Saturday brought a special mission for them—honoring heath care workers, and on this Memorial Day weekend, South Florida families whose loved ones have lost their lives for America.

“Memorial Day is a special day to the military of course because these are times to reflect on people who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” flight leader Feheley said.

Feheley was the flight leader for Saturday’s mission. It’s his job to keep the four jets in tight formation, and to make sure they stay on course to the medical facilities.

“We are going to go over hospitals, fire stations, police to honor the health care workers and the first responders that are trying to keep everybody alive and healthy during these trying times,” Feheley said.

Saturday marks the second time the military has taken to the sky to honor medical professionals. The Navy Blue Angels came over Miami earlier this month.

The military flights are appreciated.

“I feel great. I feel very honored to be recognized for the hard work we provide patients every day,” Medical professional Adriana Yankas said.

Yankas and her co-workers were up on the roof at Jackson Memorial Hospital to watch the jets go back on the first fly over.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also launching its helicopters and fixed wing aircraft into the skies too. They had a different set of hospitals to fly over and say thanks.

South Florida has one of the busiest Coast Guard districts in the country, but they make sure these flights got into that busy schedule. These missions send a resounding thank you to Gold Star families and those on a new front line.