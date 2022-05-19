Second Suspect Arrested in Armed Carjacking in Hallandale Beach

An iPhone sale that became an armed carjacking has resulted in a second arrest nearly two years later.

Kymani Isaiah Tillery, 23, was jailed Wednesday and accused of stealing a car full of cellphones at gunpoint in Hallandale Beach on July 30, 2020.

The alleged victim – who was not identified in the arrest report – initially met with Ezekiel Augustus Bailey, 20, outside an office building in the 900 block of Southwest 10th Street to buy an iPhone listed on the Offer Up app.

After the man purchased the cellphone he drove off in his 2017 Toyota Yaris, but Bailey called him back to say he had other phones for sale and the man met with Bailey twice more the same day, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BSO

During that third meeting at about 8 p.m., Tillery stood up from behind a parked car. He was wearing a yellow jacket and waving a gun at the customer. Tillery told Bailey to search the man’s pockets, police said.

Tillery ordered the man to run away before Tillery got in the Yaris and drove off. Then, Bailey ran off as well, investigators said.

The man called 911. The Yaris was found abandoned in North Miami Beach over five hours later. About 40 cellphones were missing from the trunk but the yellow jacket was there.

The jacket was sent to the Broward Sheriff’s Office crime lab and a DNA sample was taken that matched Tillery. The alleged victim also identified Tillery from among six photographs, the report said.

Tillery is charged with armed carjacking and is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Bailey was arrested on the same charge Oct. 2, 2020, in Polk County. He was transferred to the Broward County Jail five days later.

He reached a plea agreement that included wearing a GPS ankle monitor for one year, four years of probation, and paying $10,000 in restitution, court records show.