Second teen dies after fiery Pompano Beach rollover crash that left 4 more hurt: Family

A second teenager has died after a group of high school students were involved in a violent rollover crash that involved four cars and left a 16-year-old driver dead in Pompano Beach on Friday, according to family members.

The father of 17-year-old Richard Grable III confirmed to NBC6 that his son died Sunday afternoon due to severe brain damage.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

His son was one of five teens severely hurt in the crash in the 200 block of West Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The father said his son loved football, video games and surfing, and was a student at Fort Lauderdale High School.

Investigators said five teenagers, a 16-year-old driver, a 17-year-old girl, and three 17-year-old boys, were riding in a Mercedes Benz heading west when an 82-year-old man driving a Toyota Sienna turned left in front of them.

The Mercedes crashed with the Toyota, flipped onto its roof, slid across the road and hit two additional vehicles.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Danny Morillo was driving home from work when he saw the crash, then watched as the car caught fire.

“I heard one of the kids saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh My God,’” Morillo said. “That broke my heart, knowing that he can say something, but he cannot move or get out from that. I went and did what I had to do.”

Morillo showed us the injuries to his hands and arms after he rushed over to try to help flip the car back over to help the teens get out.

“We kept going, we kept going,” he said. “We flipped the car back on two wheels because it was four wheels up.”

The teenagers and one of the other drivers were taken to the hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A source told NBC6 that some of the students went to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The school posted a statement Saturday which partially read: “Our hearts are heavy as we share that a serious incident has occurred involving students from our school community.”

Then on Sunday, they said: "The STA community is prayerful in response to the news of a terrible accident involving STA students. In times like these, we are called to come together in prayer for the victims, their families, and for our entire community as we seek healing and comfort."

Investigators said excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.