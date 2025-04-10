Second victim of Fort Lauderdale murder-suicide shooting dies at hospital

The second victim of a murder-suicide shooting in Fort Lauderdale last week has died days after the tragedy, police said Thursday.

Ryan Kruse, 24, was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kruse had been fighting for his life after the April 4 shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard.

Family Photo Family Photo

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to police, 28-year-old Carlos Reyes arrived and shot Kruse, 24-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, and then himself at the home.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Reyes was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

Authorities haven't released any information on the connection between Reyes, Rodriguez or Kruse.

Kruse's father, Tom Kruse, spoke with NBC6 earlier this week, saying he didn't know why his son was targeted.

“I got a call from one of the neighbors saying there was cops and stuff like that here, there was shooting and stuff… they said it was at my house. So I went ahead and I called my son. I tried calling him, I tried leaving him a couple texts, and no answers,” Tom Kruse said. “It’s been a merry-go-round for me and my wife and my other family members too. He was well-loved."

Video from a nearby camera that shows the moments Rodriguez tried to escape the home by crawling out the front door after she'd first been shot, before Reyes pointed the gun and shot her again.

Police haven't given a motive behind the incident.