Section of Perimeter Road Closed Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport After Accident

A portion of W. Perimeter Road near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed Wednesday morning after an early morning crash.

Chopper footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies still at the scene after 7 a.m. near the Naval Air Station museum and aircraft observation area due to the crash.

BSO investigators have not released details on the crash, with unconfirmed reports saying it may have involved a cyclist.

Drivers and travelers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as an investigation continues.

