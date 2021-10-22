Security Guard at Miami School Arrested, Accused of Lewd Conduct With Student

A security guard at a Miami high school has been arrested after he was accused of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old student.

Jorge Florencio Macia, 71, was arrested Thursday on one count of lewd and lacivious conduct on a child, an arrest report said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to the report, Macia is a security guard at Green Springs High School, a charter school on Northwest 7th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Macia was arrested after allegedly making inappropriate comments to a 15-year-old girl about her anatomy, the report said. He also allegedly hugged her and rubbed her leg, the report said.

When he was questioned by detectives, Macia denied the allegations, saying he is well liked by the students and that many consider him a grandfather or a parent. He said he often greets the students in an affectionate manner and sees nothing wrong with his actions, the report said.

Macia appeared in court Friday where he was given a $7,500 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

NBC 6 reached out to the school for comment but hasn't heard back.