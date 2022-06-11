shooting

Security Guard Fatally Shoots Person at Publix Supermarket in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night at a Hollywood Publix supermarket.

Hollywood police officers responded to the scene at 1740 Polk Street at approximately 10:04 p.m. in regard to reports of a security guard shooting an individual.

At the scene, officers rendered aid before fire rescue transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Hollywood PD.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and security guard knew each other prior to the incident.

Police say the security guard is cooperating with detectives.

