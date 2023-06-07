Security guard opens fire on would-be robber outside Pembroke Pines bank: Police

A suspect has been detained after a security guard opened fire on him during an attempted robbery outside a Pembroke Pines bank Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened outside a Bank of America near Pines Boulevard and Northwest 184th Avenue.

Officers are on scene at Pines Boulevard & NW 184 Avenue investigating an attempted robbery which just occurred. Access to the nearby shopping plaza will be temporarily restricted while we conduct our investigation. pic.twitter.com/cITKvPXpEC — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 7, 2023

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene, with yellow crime scene tape closing off the bank and an armored GardaWorld security truck.

RAW: Police respond to an attempted robbery outside a Bank of America in Pembroke Pines on June 7, 2023.

Pembroke Pines Police said the armed guard was doing a money drop at the bank and was near the entrance when he was approached by the armed suspect who demanded the guard's bag.

The security guard handed over the bag but then pulled out his weapon and fired six shots at the suspect, who fled the scene.

"Blatant and brazen the actions of this suspect were. It’s broad daylight, roughly at 10 o'clock in the morning, in a busy shopping center," Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner said.

It was unknown if the suspect was injured by the gunfire but no one else at the scene was injured, police said.

Officers had been searching for the suspect who fled in a black Nissan Altima, but later confirmed that the suspect was detained in Dania Beach.

Officers are searching for a black Nissan Altima with FL tag HUYT59 that fled westbound on Pines Boulevard following an attempted robbery at Pines Boulevard & NW 184 Avenue. The driver may be armed.



Please contact 954-431-2200 or 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/3PWjNBl4Zl — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 7, 2023

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing the suspect flee the scene.

“There was a car parked in the exit lane on the far right, black car, and I saw a guy run around the back of his car, get in it and tear off," witness Cecil Madison said.

The suspect's identity wasn't released. The FBI in now leading the investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.