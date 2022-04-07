Miami-Dade

Security Guard Reportedly Shot After Opa-locka Car Robberies

The shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. at the dealership located in the 2600 block of Northwest 141st Street

An early morning shooting at an Opa-locka car dealership left one security guard reportedly injured and police searching for the people who stole two vehicles.

The shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. at the dealership located in the 2600 block of Northwest 141st Street, where witnesses said at least two people smashed into the business and stole a 2010 Infinity and a 2017 Hyundai.

A 63-year-old security guard was reported to have been shot by the suspects as they fled the scene through an iron gate. The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital, but his identity and condition have not been released.

Police have not released any details on their investigation at this time.

