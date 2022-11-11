Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police

A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation, striking the man in the lower abdomen, police said.

The patron was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, officials said.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation. Investigators were interviewing the security guard and have not announced any arrests.

The station was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.