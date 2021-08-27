Security Monitor Arrested for Punching Student at El Portal Middle School

A part-time security monitor was arrested for punching a student in the chest at an El Portal middle school.

Antwan Ruffin, 40, was arrested Thursday at Horace Mann Middle School. He faces charges of child abuse with no great bodily harm and battery, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Ruffin "wilfully and intentionally punched (the victim) on the right upper chest area" after the victim refused to go to class after the bell rang. The student was not injured.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled and saddened by the actions of this individual, as they are not representative of our caring and supportive workforce," the district said in a statement. "We expect our employees to lead by example and adhere to the core values of our school system."

The district added that they are "taking all necessary disciplinary actions against this individual, up to and including dismissal."