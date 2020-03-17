coronavirus

Sedano’s to Open an Hour to Let Senior Citizens Shop

Sedano's Supermarkets announced stores will dedicate an hour to let senior citizens shop amid the coronavirus shopping frenzy.

Starting Thursday, the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be dedicated to shoppers aged 65 and over as well as those who are immunocompromised.

"We ask our customers to be patient, kind, and respect that this hour
will be prioritized to serve these individuals," Sedano's said in a statement.

Stores of Albertsons Companies as well as Dollar General have also dedicated shopping time to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Grocery chains such as Publix and Winn-Dixie have adjusted their store hours to restock shelves and sanitize.

