See Breakdown of Ex-Florida Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum's 21 Federal Charges

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has been indicted on 21 federal charges.

Investigators allege that Gillum, along with his mentor Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, conspired to commit wire fraud between 2016 and 2019 by “unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks then allegedly diverted a portion of the funds to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payment, to Gillum for his personal use.

Federal investigators charged both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum was also charged with making false statements to FBI agents.

The former Tallahassee mayor, who narrowly lost the governor’s race to Ron DeSantis in 2018, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where he and Lettman-Hicks both plead not guilty to the allegations.

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people,” Gillum said in a written statement. “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political.

“Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power,” Gillum continued. “There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were released without bail and barred from leaving the Northern District of Florida without permission. A trial date has been set for Aug. 16.

See the 21 federal charges brought against Andrew Gillum and his mentor Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks in the court documents below.