See Chaotic Moments When Baby Got Caught in Crossfire of Hollywood Beach Mass Shooting

As a 16-month-old boy is recovering after a Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, surveillance video shows the chaotic moments he got caught in the crossfire.

Four people are still in the hospital after the shooting, including 1-year-old Amari.

The baby was supposed to go home on Tuesday, but new complications forced him to stay longer. His dad said Amari will never be the same after being shot in the foot.

The family was out on a bike ride along the beach to celebrate the holiday when the shots were fired.

In surveillance video from the shooting, Amari, his mom and dad are seen on a four-wheel bike.

The family said they noticed a group arguing, so they tried to speed up, but it was too late. The 1-year-old got caught in the crossfire.

Amari’s parents were too emotional to talk on camera, but his dad sent a statement.

“I’m so upset about what has happened to my son. There need to be changes to gun laws in this country!" he said. "My son’s life could’ve been taken from him! Things need to be changed to protect our children!”

It’s unclear how long the baby will have to stay in the hospital. The family is now dealing with big hospital bills and started a GoFundMe to help.

Investigators arrested two men in connection to the shooting — 18-year-old Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart — and are still looking for three others.