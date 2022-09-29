See Latest Videos: Hurricane Ian Brings Severe Flooding, Destruction to Florida

Residents had their cameras rolling across Florida as Hurricane Ian tore through the state, leaving behind a path of destruction this week.

The historic storm trapped people in flooded homes, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, left at least two dead and knocked out power to 2.5 million people as it continued to dump rain over a huge area on Thursday.

Footage Shows Sanibel Causeway Collapsed

A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts of Hurricane Ian's devastating landfall. Video showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed.

Reporter Rescues Woman Stuck in Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters

In Orlando, WESH-TV reporter Tony Atkins rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters on her way to work.

Nightmare in Naples: Hurricane Ian Causes Life-Threatening Storm Surge

Miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, first responders in the city of Naples were having a difficult time getting to calls as historic storm surge engulfed entire blocks. NBC 6’s Chris Hush is life from the region with the latest videos.

Large Sign Crashes in Jacksonville During Storm

This reporter’s stand-up in Jacksonville didn't quite go as planned. Cameras were rolling when a large sign crashed in the shopping plaza behind her.

Hurricane Ian Sucking Water Out of Tampa Bay in Negative Storm Surge

LX News Climate Storyteller Chase Cain and NBC 6 Meteorologist Angie Lassman break down why Hurricane Ian has pushed water out of Tampa Bay, leaving it less than a foot deep in some areas.

Crews Wade Through Water as Hurricane Ian Floods Naples Firehouse

Fire crews could be seen wading through nearly 4 feet of water to remove equipment from inside the fire trucks.

TV Cameraman Drops Camera, Helps Families in Floodwaters

A cameraman from Australia put down his camera during a live report to help families trying to cross floodwaters from Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida.

Ian Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Impacting Central Florida

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, crossing central Florida Thursday morning and leaving floods and damage in its path. NBC 6’s Adrian Criscaut has more from Orlando as the storm moves through the region.

Hundreds of South Florida Flights Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian led to hundreds of delays and cancelations at airports across South Florida. NBC 6’s Steve Litz is live from Miami Internation Airport with the latest information.

Broward County Residents Cleaning Up Damage Caused by Tornadoes Spawned by Hurricane Ian

Residents in Broward County are cleaning up the damage left behind after tornadoes touched down in their backyards on Tuesday. NBC 6’s Kim Wynne reports live from Cooper City.

Miami-Dade County Residents Cleaning Up Damage Caused by Tornadoes Spawned by Hurricane Ian

Residents in southwest Miami-Dade are dealing with clean-up after a tornado from Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. NBC 6’s Alyssa Hyman reports live from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Tornado Flips Small Planes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. NBC 6’s Xochitl Hernandez has more on the devastation Tuesday from storms related to Hurricane Ian.

