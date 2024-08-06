See the renderings of Miami-Dade's proposed waste-to-energy plant that's causing controversy

New renderings have been released showing the potential new waste-to-energy facility proposed in Miami-Dade County.

Although preliminary, it would be the country’s largest of its kind.

According to Atkinsrealis, the plant would be able to process up to 4,000 tons of trash per day. That would be nearly 500,000 tons of trash more per year than the Covanta plant in Doral.

In February 2023, Miami-Dade’s incinerator suffered a massive fire that destroyed most of the facility. Soon after, it was deemed to be beyond repair.

Since then, a heated debate has taken place about where to build the replacement. The county has been looking at three locations, including the current Doral site, Medley, or at the closed Opa-Locka West Airport.

Miami-Dade County Rendering of the waste-to-energy plant

Miami-Dade County Another image rendering

Commissioner and former Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said a vote could take place as soon as early September.

“There’s new technology, there’s a lot of things that will make it more efficient and effective, maybe carbon neutral,” Bermudez said. “For me, a design this big obviously will probably need to be in an area further away from residents.”

That’s why the commissioner is pushing for the new plant to be built at the Opa-Locka West Airport site, where the nearest home is roughly one mile away. However, it’s close to the Broward County line, where residents and leaders have already pushed back.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam even threatened to sue the county.

“Just across the street from the Everglades is unconscionable,” Messam said. “Any mishap, any accident that would happen would basically be unforgivable.”

Selma Garcia lives about a mile from the Covanta plant in Doral, where she recalls having to stay inside her home when the incinerator went up in flames due to her asthma. She said the new design doesn’t go far enough to produce clean energy.

“The problem itself in Miami-Dade County is the rate of waste generation. Our rate is about twice the average of the country in this county,” Garcia said.

Garcia is part of the Florida Rising non-profit that has been raising awareness about the county’s plans to replace the waste-to-energy plant.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released this statement to NBC6:

“The decision about where to place a new Waste-to-Energy facility is an important one that will help shape the future of our community and that’s why the administration is making sure to approach this process as methodically as possible – with the opportunity for thorough evaluation of all possible sites, information-sharing and input from key stakeholders across the community. As we shared earlier this year we plan to present a recommendation to the Board after the August recess.”