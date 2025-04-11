See the road closures for Las Olas Triathlon in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Get ready, South Florida: the Las Olas Triathlon returns this Sunday, April 13, bringing elite athletes and major traffic changes to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The race kicks off at Las Olas Oceanside Park, where competitors will swim, bike, and run across a scenic — and temporarily altered — stretch of the city.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you're planning to be in the area, prepare for significant road closures and detours from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Road closures include:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Northbound A1A: Closed from Las Olas Boulevard to NE 42nd Court

East Las Olas Boulevard & Seabreeze Boulevard: Intermittent closures

East Sunrise Boulevard & North SR A1A: Intermittent closures

Oakland Park Boulevard & North SR A1A: Intermittent closures

Median lanes (both directions) on North SR A1A: Closed from Oakland Park Blvd to the 4900 block of North SR A1A

No northbound traffic on North SR A1A from East Sunrise Boulevard to Northeast 23rd Street

Fort Lauderdale police will be stationed along the race route to monitor and assist with pedestrian and vehicle traffic, but moderate congestion and delays are expected.