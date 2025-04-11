Triathlon

See the road closures for Las Olas Triathlon in Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you're planning to be in the area, prepare for significant road closures and detours from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

By Johanna Torres

Get ready, South Florida: the Las Olas Triathlon returns this Sunday, April 13, bringing elite athletes and major traffic changes to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The race kicks off at Las Olas Oceanside Park, where competitors will swim, bike, and run across a scenic — and temporarily altered — stretch of the city.

Road closures include:

  • Northbound A1A: Closed from Las Olas Boulevard to NE 42nd Court
  • East Las Olas Boulevard & Seabreeze Boulevard: Intermittent closures
  • East Sunrise Boulevard & North SR A1A: Intermittent closures
  • Oakland Park Boulevard & North SR A1A: Intermittent closures
  • Median lanes (both directions) on North SR A1A: Closed from Oakland Park Blvd to the 4900 block of North SR A1A
  • No northbound traffic on North SR A1A from East Sunrise Boulevard to Northeast 23rd Street 

Fort Lauderdale police will be stationed along the race route to monitor and assist with pedestrian and vehicle traffic, but moderate congestion and delays are expected.

