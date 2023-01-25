Seeing Military Helicopters Over Miami? Here's What's Happening

Loud and low-flying military helicopters in the skies over Miami had many on social media wondering if there was some sort of operation underway Tuesday night.

"What is going on in Brickell? Helicopter won’t stop flying over Brickell around 16th by the bay… is there something to worry about?" one woman tweeted.

It turns out it's just training by the Department of Defense, according to Miami-Dade Police officials.

The training is expected to continue Wednesday and police are cautioning that residents "may experience a higher-than-normal level of noise associated with military aircrafts."

"This training is fully coordinated with local and federal government officials, and every effort will be made to ensure this training is conducted safely and in accordance with federal regulations," Miami-Dade Police said in a statement. "Due to inherent risks to personal safety associated with aviation training, there will be no opportunity for public viewing of this training."

Despite there being "no opportunity for public viewing," several members of the public got an up-close look at the training.

Videos posted on social media showed what many believe was a Chinook helicopter flying over the Miami skyline in Brickell Tuesday night.

"Military helicopters flying over downtown Miami?" another person tweeted with a different video of the chopper.