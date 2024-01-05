Florida

Semi-truck crashes, spills 40,000 pounds of raw chicken on Florida highway

The crash happened on I-75 near mile marker 125 in Lee County.

A semi-truck crash on Friday resulted in a mess of poultry on a Florida highway.

The driver of the truck experienced a medical episode while traveling south on Interstate 75 in Lee County when he veered off the roadway and collided with trees in the wood line near mile marker 125, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of raw chicken, which spilled onto the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said. The crash is under investigation.

