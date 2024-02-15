Semi-truck rolls over on I-95 closing all southbound lanes before Miami Gardens Drive

Major traffic delays are expected after a semi-truck rolled over along I-95 and shut down all southbound lanes before Miami Gardens Drive.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least two cars were involved in the crash, it is possible there were more.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows bumper to bumper traffic as emergency crews responded to the scene.

One man was airlifted as a trauma patient to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At this time all lanes are closed between Ives Dairy Road and Miami Gardens Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.